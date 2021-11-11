Thursday, November 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Aims to Jump-start Economy Amid Pandemic

By Ny MaGee
0

President Joe Biden / Getty

*President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan aims to jump-start the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As reported by the LA Focus Newspaper, “California is one of many states whose policies helped to shape President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan,” the outlet writes.

“California’s values will be on the national stage with the Build Back Better plan. @POTUS is creating good jobs, investing in clean energy to fight climate change, helping families through at-home elder, disability & child care, universal pre-k, & more,” Gov. Gavin Newsom office tweeted.

The infrastructure bill and its companion Build Back Better Act president’s plan to out the U.S. economy on the road to recovery amid the pandemic. 

“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment that’s going to create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure – our bridges, our roads, our broadband, a whole range of things,” said Biden.

READ MORE:‘Not Gonna Happen’: Biden on Payments to Families Separated by Trump at Mexico Border

Rice noted that state policies which support paid family medical leave and universal pre-K are “concepts that we believe are well proven that we want to take national.”

“I think the ideas and initiatives in here have many fathers and mothers,” said Susan Rice, Assistant to the President and White House Domestic Policy Advisor, in reference to the Build Back Better plan. “This legislation reflects in many ways what we think are the kinds of investments that we know reduce costs for families, that improve outcomes for children and their parents.”

Gene Hale, President of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce, said the Build Back Better Act remains unclear on how it will be beneficial for Black business owners.

“How will Black-owned and minority-owned businesses benefit from trillions of taxpayer money being directed to cities and states?” Hale asked. “What kinds of mechanisms are in place – or will be put in place – to make sure that this money is distributed equitably. We cannot continue to just talk about equitable investments, we have to take concrete steps to make sure these programs reach the people around the country who need them most.” 

Previous articleTamron Hall’s Talk Show Lands Two-Season Renewal in Syndication
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO