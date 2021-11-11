Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Aims to Jump-start Economy Amid Pandemic

*President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan aims to jump-start the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by the LA Focus Newspaper, “California is one of many states whose policies helped to shape President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan,” the outlet writes.

“California’s values will be on the national stage with the Build Back Better plan. @POTUS is creating good jobs, investing in clean energy to fight climate change, helping families through at-home elder, disability & child care, universal pre-k, & more,” Gov. Gavin Newsom office tweeted.

The infrastructure bill and its companion Build Back Better Act president’s plan to out the U.S. economy on the road to recovery amid the pandemic.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment that’s going to create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure – our bridges, our roads, our broadband, a whole range of things,” said Biden.

READ MORE:‘Not Gonna Happen’: Biden on Payments to Families Separated by Trump at Mexico Border

Rice noted that state policies which support paid family medical leave and universal pre-K are “concepts that we believe are well proven that we want to take national.”

“I think the ideas and initiatives in here have many fathers and mothers,” said Susan Rice, Assistant to the President and White House Domestic Policy Advisor, in reference to the Build Back Better plan. “This legislation reflects in many ways what we think are the kinds of investments that we know reduce costs for families, that improve outcomes for children and their parents.”

Gene Hale, President of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce, said the Build Back Better Act remains unclear on how it will be beneficial for Black business owners.

“How will Black-owned and minority-owned businesses benefit from trillions of taxpayer money being directed to cities and states?” Hale asked. “What kinds of mechanisms are in place – or will be put in place – to make sure that this money is distributed equitably. We cannot continue to just talk about equitable investments, we have to take concrete steps to make sure these programs reach the people around the country who need them most.”