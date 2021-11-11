Thursday, November 11, 2021
Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Defense attorney Kevin Gough / Getty
*Thursday at the Ahmaud Arbery death trial was an interesting day, to say the least. Defense Attorney Kevin Gough did not hold back when he expressed his displeasure in court after seeing Rev. Al Sharpton sitting beside the (Arbery) family during the trial.

The lawyer stated that he feels like the presence of Sharpton and other black preachers is intimidating to the jury.

“If their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine, but then that’s it. We don’t want any more black pastors coming in here. Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence the jury in this case,” said Gough.

Gough’s gotta go! Maybe the lawyer thinks all African-Americans look alike, but Jesse Jackson was never even present in the courtroom. Luckily, the judge wasn’t here at all for his nonsense and eventually shut down his demands and continued with trial.

If you’re looking for more to the story, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump – who worked on the George Floyd trial – have been in Glynn County lending their support to Arbery’s family this week as the trial has gotten into full swing, reports Atlanta’s 11 Alive.

Meanwhile, First Coast News has reported on Sharpton and Crump’s press appearances outside the courthouse and noted in their live blog on Wednesday that Sharpton was sitting in court with Marcus Arbery, Sr., Ahmaud Arbery’s father.

Kevin Gough, the attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, claimed Sharpton’s presence inside court could be “political” and “intimidating.”

“I’ve got nothing personally against Mr. Sharpton, my concern is that it’s one thing for the family to be present, it’s another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present – but if we’re starting a precedent where we’re gonna bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to – consciously or unconsciously – pressure or influence the jury,” Gough said.

For MORE, watch the NewsNation video below.

