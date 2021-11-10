Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Woman Who Executed Delia Johnson on NYC Street Arrested in Florida [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Delia Johnson - crown-heights-shooting-min
Delia Johnson shooting caught on video

*The woman who fatally shot a Brooklyn mother in a heinous act that was caught-on-video has been arrested in Florida. The victim’s family previously revealed that the alleged killer is a family friend.

As reported by PEOPLE, Claudia Banton was taken into custody Monday in Jacksonville, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to New York.

As previously reported, an NYC surveillance video shows the disturbing footage of the victim being executed on a crowded street in Crown Heights. A woman quickly approached the victim, identified as Delia Johnson, and shot her in the back of the head and again in her leg as she collapsed. The shooter quickly ran for cover and left the scene in a white SUV.

Police believe the murder was premeditated, as an unreleased extended video shows the suspect hanging around the area long before the shooting and her being handed something by a male behind her back before Delia’s slaying.

READ MORE: Woman Who Executed Delia Johnson on Brooklyn Sidewalk Was ‘Family Friend’

The victim was lured to her death with a phone call, the family says. 

“She was on the block with us, she got a phone call, and when she got the phone call, she said, ‘I’ll be right back,’ ” longtime pal Shawn Johnson recalled.

“Twenty minutes later, somebody called me and told me she got shot,” he said. “I told him he was lying. I was just standing here with her.”

One of the victim’s younger sisters, Hadijah Pendley, called the suspect “a family friend who came to our family events, celebrations, holidays — whatever  you want to call it, she came.”

Another sister, Khadyah Barry, said, “I know in my heart that somebody called her and knew what it was and set my sister up.

“Nobody can tell me otherwise,” she said.

The charges against Banton will be announced once she is back in New York, according to the report.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

