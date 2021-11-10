Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Will Smith Recalls Wild Sex ‘Multiple Times Every Day’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

By Ny MaGee
Jada & Will (from red table session)

*Will Smith gets candid about his sex life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his Apple TV+ interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Smith wants you to know that during the early days of his and Jada’s relationship, they had sex multiple times a day, damn near every day. During the most recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” Winfrey read excerpts about it from his new memoir, “Will,” via E! News.

“We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months,” Winfrey read. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.” 

Winfrey said to Smith, “Since you’re not dead, we assume you won the competition.” Smith replied, “Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah.”

will smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

“You know, those early days were spectacular,” Smith told Winfrey. “Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence.”

Smith said their long conversations are “the center of why we’ve been able to sustain and why we’re still together, not choking the life out of each other.”

“It’s like, the ability to work through issues,” he added. “I’ve just never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada.” 

Pinkett Smith addressed their sex life on a recent episode of “Red Table Talk” while speaking with guest Gwyneth Paltrow

“It’s hard,” Jada said. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow replied, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

“Crushed!” Pinkett Smith said, adding, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try.”

“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot, and there’s so much fantasy around it…” she added. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

