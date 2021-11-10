Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Amid Health Hiatus from Talk Show: ‘I Miss You All’

*Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon – and insiders claim she’ll be out for the entire month of November.

According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while Williams takes time off to focus on her health.

Williams broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but didn’t reveal any deets about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

Check out her full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

Williams then promised she “will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” while offering praise to her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”

The new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” premiered on Oct. 18 with guest hosts Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. Leah Remini also hosted for four days.

Sherri Shepherd was tapped to guest host the daytime program from Nov. 1 – Nov. 5.

“I can’t even believe it. I am so thankful Wendy trusted me enough to host her show. And Wendy please get well, because that purple chair — that’s your chair. You’re supposed to be in it. So get well soon, girl,” the actress said in a video she shared on Instagram. “I am very thankful that the producers are trusting me enough to host for a third time.”

Page Six reports that actor Michael Rapaport will fill in as the show’s host for the week of Nov. 8, and a new panel will take over on Nov. 15. Comedian Bill Bellamy will then host for two days followed by famed talk show host Jerry Springer who will co-host with Steve Wilkos.