Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Black Lives Matter

Ugly Cry: Kyle Rittenhouse Sobs on Stand; Defense Asks for Mistrial (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on Nov 10, 2021 (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

*Kyle Rittenhouse cried so hard on the stand Wednesday that the judge had to pause the trial.

The 18-year-old is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third during protests surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former police youth cadet was 17 when he traveled to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit, answering what he said was a call to help safeguard property from the unrest

While explaining the moments before shooting his first victim, the teen began crying – to the point that he appeared to be hyperventilating. The judge decided to momentarily pause the trial.

Watch below:

Wednesday afternoon, Rittenhouse’s lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. The prosecutor also posed questions about Rittenhouse’s silence after his arrest.

At that, the jury was ushered out of the room, and Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.

Rittenhouse lawyer Corey Chirafasi all but suggested prosecutors might be deliberately trying to cause a mistrial because this one is “going badly” for the prosecution and it wants a do-over. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried.

When Binger said he had been acting in good faith, the judge replied: “I don’t believe that.”

The judge did not immediately rule on the request.

EURPublisher01

