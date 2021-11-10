Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

*According to TMZ citing FoxLA, actor and former BET host Terrence “J” Jenkins was reportedly targeted in a follow-home attempted robbery.

Law enforcement sources tell the news site that the incident happened at around 3 am when he was pulling into his driveway in Sherman Oaks and another car pulled up with 4 Black men inside, one of whom ordered Terrence out of his car. When he refused the command, he then fled off in his car, the news site notes. It was said that Terrence told cops the suspects chased him and even fired at his car before they fled!

Thankfully, he was not injured as he managed to flag down a passing California Highway Patrol car, who called the LAPD. Police took a report for assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired … and police are now investigating. 🙏🏾

Earlier this week, the LAPD put out a bulletin warning people of a disturbing crime trend they’re seeing, which they described as “follow-home robberies.” In these circumstances, victims are targeted as they leave upscale restaurants and are followed home to be robbed by a crew of criminals.

“People need to be aware of the surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you,” said LAPD Sgt. Hector Olivera moments after helping clear Terence J’s home.

“It seems that the suspects are targeting individuals that either have expensive jewelry, expensive cars, and things of that nature,” Olivera added.

As for the suspects, Jenkins and his passenger described them as four Black men, all dressed in black and driving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case.