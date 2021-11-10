Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Terrence J (Jenkins)
Terrence J (Jenkins)

*According to TMZ citing FoxLA, actor and former BET host Terrence “J” Jenkins was reportedly targeted in a follow-home attempted robbery.

Law enforcement sources tell the news site that the incident happened at around 3 am when he was pulling into his driveway in Sherman Oaks and another car pulled up with 4 Black men inside, one of whom ordered Terrence out of his car. When he refused the command, he then fled off in his car, the news site notes. It was said that Terrence told cops the suspects chased him and even fired at his car before they fled!

Thankfully, he was not injured as he managed to flag down a passing California Highway Patrol car, who called the LAPD. Police took a report for assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired … and police are now investigating. 🙏🏾

(Scroll down below the IG post for MORE and a video report.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith Recalls Wild Sex ‘Multiple Times Every Day’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

Wait! There’s more.

Earlier this week, the LAPD put out a bulletin warning people of a disturbing crime trend they’re seeing, which they described as “follow-home robberies.” In these circumstances, victims are targeted as they leave upscale restaurants and are followed home to be robbed by a crew of criminals.

“People need to be aware of the surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you,” said LAPD Sgt. Hector Olivera moments after helping clear Terence J’s home.

“It seems that the suspects are targeting individuals that either have expensive jewelry, expensive cars, and things of that nature,” Olivera added.

As for the suspects, Jenkins and his passenger described them as four Black men, all dressed in black and driving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case.

Previous articleMichael Rapaport Slammed as Guest Host of ‘Wendy Williams Show’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO