R. Kelly’s Former Cellmate Pens Comic of Their Life Behind Bars

*R Kelly’s cellmate in Brooklyn has created a comic book about their life in jail together.

Brendan Hunt, 37, a suspected white supremacist, was convicted of threatening to kill elected officials. According to reports, he targeted prominent Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, with anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.

Hunt filed the drawings in Brooklyn Federal Court as part of a request that he be sentenced to time-served. Check out the comic below.

Here’s more from The Daily News:

The comics feature Hunt and Kelly meeting in the cell, where the two discuss music and do yoga together. Kelly is described in the comic as Hunt’s “sidekick.” The story begins with Hunt revealing he’s never heard Kelly’s hit songs “Ignition” and “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” Kelly asks in the comic.

Per the report, Kelly and Hunt were cellmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center for two weeks.

Brendan Hunt, the guy who threatened to kill members of Congress, has created a comic book showing his life behind bars with his cellmate, R Kelly. @Noah__Goldberg https://t.co/pyE2JTb325 pic.twitter.com/ygOkPXHz26 — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) November 9, 2021

Hunt’s lawyers told The Daily News that the pair had “found a lot of common ground as musicians and artists.” The comic book is meant to show the judge the “lasting friendships” Hunt made in jail “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

Hunt was sent to prison in April after he made a video following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in which he urged the rioters to return to Washington to “kill your senators.”

Kelly was convicted in September for racketeering and sex crimes against women, girls and boys in a federal case in Brooklyn. In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, the lead prosecutor in the case, blasted him as a “predator” who “used his money, his clout, and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Over several weeks, prosecutors brought more than 40 witnesses to testify about Kelly. The witnesses included women and men who described how Kelly directed them to have sex with him and each other, and how the singer obsessively took videos of every sexual encounter.

R. Kelly faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

He is facing similar sex crimes charges in Illinois and Minnesota.