Wednesday, November 10, 2021
R. Kelly’s Former Cellmate Pens Comic of Their Life Behind Bars

By Ny MaGee
R. Kelly / Getty

*R Kelly’s cellmate in Brooklyn has created a comic book about their life in jail together.

Brendan Hunt, 37, a suspected white supremacist, was convicted of threatening to kill elected officials. According to reports, he targeted prominent Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, with anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.

Hunt filed the drawings in Brooklyn Federal Court as part of a request that he be sentenced to time-served. Check out the comic below.

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Attorney Reveals Singer Was Placed on Suicide Watch Following Guilty Verdict

Brendan Hunt, comic
Image via Twitter

Here’s more from The Daily News:

The comics feature Hunt and Kelly meeting in the cell, where the two discuss music and do yoga together. Kelly is described in the comic as Hunt’s “sidekick.” The story begins with Hunt revealing he’s never heard Kelly’s hit songs “Ignition” and “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” Kelly asks in the comic.

“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! Millions of babies have been conceived to my records!”

Per the report, Kelly and Hunt were cellmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center for two weeks. 

Hunt’s lawyers told The Daily News that the pair had “found a lot of common ground as musicians and artists.” The comic book is meant to show the judge the “lasting friendships” Hunt made in jail “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

Hunt was sent to prison in April after he made a video following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in which he urged the rioters to return to Washington to “kill your senators.” 

Kelly was convicted in September for racketeering and sex crimes against women, girls and boys in a federal case in Brooklyn. In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, the lead prosecutor in the case, blasted him as a “predator” who “used his money, his clout, and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Over several weeks, prosecutors brought more than 40 witnesses to testify about Kelly. The witnesses included women and men who described how Kelly directed them to have sex with him and each other, and how the singer obsessively took videos of every sexual encounter.

R. Kelly faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

He is facing similar sex crimes charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

