Michael Rapaport Slammed as Guest Host of ‘Wendy Williams Show’

*Fans of “The Wendy Williams Show” are not impressed with Michael Rapaport’s guest-hosting duties.

The actor is filling in this week for Wendy Williams amid her hiatus for health-related issues. “I’m so glad to be here, I am so excited to be here,” Rapaport told the audience on Monday. “Wendy, thank you so much for trusting me with your show.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their displeasure with him.

One Twitter user wrote, “Giving michael rapaport a platform is gross enough, but to let him stand on a Black woman’s stage (Wendy Williams) and disrespect another Black woman (Candiace) is an anger inducing level of disrespect. Especially given his history of racism/microaggression against Black women.”

Another commented, “Michael Rapaport hosting Wendy Williams show is perfect, because he’s a messy bitch too.”

A third added, “please stop inviting Michael Rapaport to do sh*t. he should be in hell, where he belongs. invite him to THAT.“

READ MORE: Wendy Williams on Health Hiatus Through November: Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer to Host

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport)

The new season premiered on Oct. 18 with guest hosts Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. Leah Remini also hosted for four days.

Sherri Shepherd was tapped to guest host the daytime program from Nov. 1 – Nov. 5.

Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon – and insiders claim she’ll be out for the entire month of November.

Rapaport will fill in for the week of Nov. 8, and a new panel will take over for just Nov. 15. Comedian Bill Bellamy will host for two days followed by famed talk show host Jerry Springer will guest co-host with Steve Wilkos, Page Six reports.

According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while Williams takes time off to focus on her health.

We are so excited for @MichaelRapaport to guest host this week! Let’s take a look back at the last time he guest hosted! pic.twitter.com/LM4rjRmcaF — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 7, 2021

Williams broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but remained coy about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

Williams then praised her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

Who wants to play #AskRap ???? So much fun guest hosting on @WendyWilliams on Thursday I have @Andy OMFG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AP1Z3XPWsf — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 10, 2021

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”