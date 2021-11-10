Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Tulsa’s Kode Ransom is ‘Oklahoma Made’ by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards

By Fisher Jack
0

HipHop Poet writes an inspired celebration of the sons and daughters of Oklahoma for 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project

Kode Ranson (The Ovation Agency)
Kode Ransom (Lasting Impressions Photography)

*Tulsa native Kode Ransom is nominated in the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for his Spoken Word recording of his original piece “Oklahoma Made.”

In the poem the hip hop poet cleverly weaves in 31 names of the sons and daughters of the OK state, while celebrating their individual and collective accomplishments. A true story teller, his work as a hip hop artist is geared towards telling the stories that are rarely, if ever, told.

“Oklahoma Made” was created for the forthcoming music compilation album 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project. This is Ransom’s first nomination for the HMMA.

“It’s an honor to be nominated for such an award coming from where I’m from. It feels even more amazing because I got to mention some greats from my state. People get to see that the talent in Oklahoma has a long history and an even brighter future.” Kode Ransom

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Black Business Company to Launch Game-Changing Digital Networking Platform to Empower Black Businesses

Oklahoma Made “Oklahoma Made” is available for download or streaming here: https://smarturl.it/lqtg9u

Kode Ransom is a community organizer, poet, youth basketball trainer, screenwriter, and film director. Born in Tulsa, OK he’s made it a personal mission to learn of multiple perspectives throughout his life. While his father hails from Accra in Ghana, Ransom stays connected to the everyday people of Tulsa by giving free daily tours of the Greenwood District telling the stories of the people who lived there. Ransom, also a member of the Greenwood Art Project, was highlighted by Dallas NBC affiliate during the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial in June ’21 for his role as a Black Wall Street Historian.

“Greenwood is a soul. Greenwood is an action. Building is in my blood. It took a long time for me to really open myself up to the possibility of being a leader in the resurgence this third time. The legacy didn’t burn in the fire or get destroyed with Urban Renewal, it just needed to be awakened in us. We see now.” – Kode Ransom

Kode Ranson Holywood Music in Media Awards certificateThe 12th Annual Hollywood Music In Media Awards will be produced as a star-studded broadcast style, streamed event originating from Los Angeles on November 17th. “Oklahoma Made” can be currently streamed online at your favorite music streaming site. 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project (Isotopia Records) will be released for Black History Month.

About the Hollywood Music In Media Awards
The Hollywood Music In Media Awards™ (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later. The HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. The HMMA also celebrates emerging, independent artists and music influencers from around the globe for creative and innovative contributions.

source: Thornell Jones Jr. – theovationagency.com

Fisher Jack

