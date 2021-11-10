JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited (Plug-in)

*Highlight: The Prime Prime, which is a plug-in, has an astounding 640-mile driving range.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $35,025 (Base LE model: $29,245)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: air bags; ABS; a tire pressure monitoring system; hill start assist control system; stability control system; traction control system; a radar activated cruise control system; a tire repair system; a lane departure warning system; automatic high beams; lane tracing assist; road sign assist; and a tire pressure monitoring system

Standard Equipment (LE): 15-inch wheels; plug-in; folding exterior mirrors; heated outside mirrors; digital instrumentation; push button ignition starter; a keyless entry system; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; manual operated front seats; cloth front seats; front and rear parking sensors; 360-degree monitor; traffic jam assist; auto dimming exterior mirrors; traffic sign recognition; black rear lip spoiler; rear cross traffic with braking; three year travel link; cargo area lightweight tonneau cover; foot pedal parking brake; maintenance included for 2 years or 24,000 miles; a color heads up display system (HUD); and a quad projector headlights with off feature

Standard Equipment (Limited): rain sensing windshield wipers; smart charging cable lock; a heated steering wheel; pseudo leather seats; power driver’s seat; remote illuminated entry; auto dimming rearview mirror; cargo area heavy sliding tonneau cover; JBL audio system; a navigation system; a parking assist system; a blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert; LED fog lights; and quad projector headlights with automatic on/off feature

