Wednesday, November 10, 2021
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited (Plug-in)

By Jeff Fortson
*Highlight: The Prime Prime, which is a plug-in, has an astounding 640-mile driving range.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $35,025 (Base LE model: $29,245)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: air bags; ABS; a tire pressure monitoring system; hill start assist control system; stability control system; traction control system; a radar activated cruise control system; a tire repair system; a lane departure warning system; automatic high beams; lane tracing assist; road sign assist; and a tire pressure monitoring system

Standard Equipment (LE): 15-inch wheels; plug-in; folding exterior mirrors; heated outside mirrors; digital instrumentation; push button ignition starter; a keyless entry system; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; manual operated front seats; cloth front seats; front and rear parking sensors; 360-degree monitor; traffic jam assist; auto dimming exterior mirrors; traffic sign recognition; black rear lip spoiler; rear cross traffic with braking; three year travel link; cargo area lightweight tonneau cover; foot pedal parking brake; maintenance included for 2 years or 24,000 miles; a color heads up display system (HUD); and a quad projector headlights with off feature

Standard Equipment (Limited): rain sensing windshield wipers; smart charging cable lock; a heated steering wheel; pseudo leather seats; power driver’s seat; remote illuminated entry; auto dimming rearview mirror; cargo area heavy sliding tonneau cover; JBL audio system; a navigation system; a parking assist system; a blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert; LED fog lights; and quad projector headlights with automatic on/off feature

To continue reading the vehicle’s evaluation, click here.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DC Pastor Uses PPP Loan to Purchase 39 Cars – Now Faces 20 Years in Lockdown!

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

