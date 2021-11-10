Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

By Fisher Jack
Adam PacMan Jones - GettyImages
Adam PacMan Jones – GettyImages

*Adam #Pacman Jones will be back in jail after his involvement in a large bar fight earlier this year.

In February it was reported that the former #NFL player had become engaged and assaulted employees at #ClutchOTR in #Cincinnati#Ohio.

Jones allegedly engaged in a huge brawl with the establishment’s personnel, during which the ex-football player allegedly knocked out a bouncer.

TMZ was able to obtain video of the alleged fight, which showed complete chaos, with barstools being thrown and people falling to the ground left and right.

Jones was detained and eventually charged with two misdemeanor assault charges over the incident, claiming he was acting in self-defense and “doing what I needed to do.”

According to authorities, Jones closed out on the case earlier this week…

Fisher Jack

