Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Don Lemon’s Lawyer Blasts Megyn Kelly Over Interview with Sexual Assault Accuser

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Dustin Hice / Don Lemon

*Don Lemon is taking legal action against Megyn Kelly after she had the man accusing Lemon of sexual assault as a guest on her SiriusXM show.

Dustin Hice filed the lawsuit against Lemon two years ago, accusing the openly gay CNN host of assault, as reported by Fox News. The incident occurred in the summer of 2018 and will finally be heard in court early next year. 

In an answer to the complaint, Lemon denied the accusations and called the suit “frivolous.”

Hice is suing Lemon for unspecified damages.

Lemon’s lawyer Caroline J. Polisi accuses Kelly of giving her listeners a “lopsided and inaccurate understanding” of what Hice claims went down between him and Lemon at a Long Island bar in the summer of 2018.

“You permitted Mr. Hice’s statements to go unchallenged during your broadcast, clearly out of a vendetta you have against Mr. Lemon,” the legal letter reads, as reported by Radar.

READ MORE: Don Lemon Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls Lawsuit ‘Frivolous’

Lemon’s attorney says, “Although you advertise your podcast as featuring ‘honest’ conversations without ‘BS’ or ‘agenda,’ your podcast today, in which you interviewed Dustin Hice, reveals that you only pay lip service to journalistic ethics.”

In the lawsuit, Hice said he met Lemon at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern, located in the Sag Harbor town of the Hamptons. Hice offered to buy the TV host a vodka drink called a “Lemon Drop” but Lemon declined. Later in the night, Lemon approached him and that’s when the assault took place.

“[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose,” according to the lawsuit, filed Aug. 11, 2019 in Suffolk County Court.

“Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose, forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility,” the suit alleged. 

Polisi has an issue with Megyn calling Hice a sexual assault accuser. “That claim is false, and you are now on notice,” Polisi states.

“Given that you are, or were, an attorney, I would have expected you to have read the complaint, which neither pleads ‘sexual assault,’ nor seeks damages for ‘sexual assault.'”

As a result of the attack, Hice said he suffered “severe emotional stress and loss of future earnings and opportunities.” 

Lemon’s attorney noted that Hice “does not plan to call any expert witness to support his grandiose claims for emotional distress.”

Hice told Megyn that Lemon allegedly tried to pay him $500,000 to make the lawsuit go away. Lemon’s attorney denies this.

Lemon’s attorney ends her letter calling for Megyn to “correct your reckless reporting.”

“I hope you will correct your reckless reporting today, and the prior public statements you have made about this case—statements that demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth and absolutely no effort on your part to try to ascertain the facts.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

