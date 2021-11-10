Christopher Williams UPdate! Singer NOT in Coma – Al B Sure! Info Incorrect

*Christopher Williams is not in a coma, contrary to what singer and radio personality Al B Sure! posted to his Instagram this week.

As reported by Essence, Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that he “is actually is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given,” the outlet writes.

Earlier we reported… Al B Sure! posted to his Instagram the shocking news that Williams is in a coma.

Sure! – whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III – didn’t go into any depth as to what the medical reasons are behind Williams’ apparently dire situation.

“Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” he wrote.

For those who were not aware, Al B. Sure!, 53, and Christopher Williams, 54, are related in real life. Though they refer to one another as brothers, they are actually cousins. (no wonder they favor.)

Williams has released four studio albums since his debut in 1989. He is the nephew of legendary Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, and a father to three children, one of whom he shares with actress Stacey Dash.

Williams had a number of songs chart high on the U.S. R&B charts during the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, including hits like “Talk to Myself,” “I’m Dreamin’,” “Promises, Promises,” and “Every Little Thing You Do.”

Details surrounding Williams’ condition, whereabouts, or the cause of his sudden medical issue are scarce at the moment, leaving fans with little to go on outside of Al B. Sure’s initial call for prayers and well-wishes for the recovery of his beloved cousin. We will deliver more information as it becomes available.

Please send up a prayer for Christopher Williams