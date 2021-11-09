Tuesday, November 9, 2021
The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Delia Johnson
Delia Johnson shooting caught on video

*A woman who fatally shot a mother who went to pay her respects at her friend’s funeral in August has been arrested in Florida. The shooting was recorded on a surveillance camera and shared on social media.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. Authorities did not disclose any further information about the suspect but it was confirmed by NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in a tweet. “APPREHENSION MADE: You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you. The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida,” he tweeted.

As previously reported, Delia Johnson was shot execution-style as she was talking on the phone in Crown Heights, Brooklyn after paying her respects at her friend’s funeral hours before her death. In the surveillance video, the woman fired the shot towards Johnson’s head quickly and fled the scene after entering a double-parked SUV.

Johnson’s relatives had previously said they recognized the female shooter as a one-time close family friend. The NYPD has not confirmed any connections between the two.

“I just hope that you realize what you did and [I] wonder what made you do such a thing,” Johnson’s 17-year-old daughter, Ladeya Jenkins, had told The Post at her mother’s wake.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, and she is awaiting extradition to New York.

