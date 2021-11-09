Tuesday, November 9, 2021
HomeHealthMental Health
Mental Health

Woman Finds Her Courage After a Life of Abuse, Torture and Murder TONIGHT on ‘Life Therapy’ with AJ Johnson | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
0

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) TV One ‘s new series, Life Therapy with AJ Johnson airs tonight, November 9 at 10:00PM ET/9C.

This is a must-see life-coaching series shares an intimate look at the stories of individuals’ exposing their internal struggles in search of healing.

Along with trained mental health professionals, Johnson taps into her natural instinct of nurturing people’s suffering to exude positivity in a genuine approach to improve individuals’ lives.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Queen Sugar’s Aunt Vi in Real Life: Tina Lifford Dishes on the Show & Dating Younger Men

On this week’s episode of Life Therapy, AJ meets Joy Fluker who is the daughter of a former cult leader. Her story ranges from witnessing her mother starve, whip, and burn members of the commune to murdering children.

These events shaped the fabric of her upbringing to the point where she was the one who turned in her mother to the authorities. Viewers are in for a heart wrenching look into the healing of Fluker’s inner child led with caution by Johnson and her team of mental health professionals.

AJ Johnson - Life TherapyAdrienne-Joi Johnson (AJ Akua Johnson) is an American Actress, Television Producer, Life Coach, and Philanthropist. Since 1987, Johnson has become a cultural icon making many guest appearances on sitcoms, television dramas and iconic films including House Party and Baby Boy. Most recently, in collaboration with the US Embassy, Johnson completed a 4 month journey to West Africa, in an effort to create unity programming. Prior to this commitment, AJ completed filming “Love & Hip Hop Miami”, season two of UMC’s “Stuck With You”, streaming hit holiday film, “Holiday Heartbreak”, and the popular television hit “COUPLES RETREAT”, where AJ life coaches America’s most dysfunctional reality show couples. All of her work lives under her brand The AJ Zone where she explains it as follows, “THE AJ ZONE is the zone you live in when you want to reach your better! We do not do personal training… we customize the design for one’s better, which is an equation as unique as the individual wanting the transformation!” Johnson has worked with some of Entertainment’s most notable names including Toni Braxton, Viola Davis, John Krasinski, Chaka Khan, Beyonce, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kudjoe, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and more.

For more information on Life Therapy, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Download the TV One app! Watch your favorite shows & movies Anytime. Anywhere. Available in the Apple, Google Play, and ROKU app stores. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s TwitterInstagram, and Facebook (@tvonetv) and using the hashtag #LIFETHERAPYTVONE.
source: JL Media PR

Previous articleLA County Seeking Vanessa Bryant’s Therapy Records in Lawsuit Over Kobe Crash Photos
Next articleDrake Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO