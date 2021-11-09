Woman Finds Her Courage After a Life of Abuse, Torture and Murder TONIGHT on ‘Life Therapy’ with AJ Johnson | VIDEOs

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One ‘s new series, Life Therapy with AJ Johnson airs tonight, November 9 at 10:00PM ET/9C.

This is a must-see life-coaching series shares an intimate look at the stories of individuals’ exposing their internal struggles in search of healing.

Along with trained mental health professionals, Johnson taps into her natural instinct of nurturing people’s suffering to exude positivity in a genuine approach to improve individuals’ lives.

On this week’s episode of Life Therapy, AJ meets Joy Fluker who is the daughter of a former cult leader. Her story ranges from witnessing her mother starve, whip, and burn members of the commune to murdering children.

These events shaped the fabric of her upbringing to the point where she was the one who turned in her mother to the authorities. Viewers are in for a heart wrenching look into the healing of Fluker’s inner child led with caution by Johnson and her team of mental health professionals.

Adrienne-Joi Johnson (AJ Akua Johnson) is an American Actress, Television Producer, Life Coach, and Philanthropist. Since 1987, Johnson has become a cultural icon making many guest appearances on sitcoms, television dramas and iconic films including House Party and Baby Boy. Most recently, in collaboration with the US Embassy, Johnson completed a 4 month journey to West Africa, in an effort to create unity programming. Prior to this commitment, AJ completed filming “Love & Hip Hop Miami”, season two of UMC’s “Stuck With You”, streaming hit holiday film, “Holiday Heartbreak”, and the popular television hit “COUPLES RETREAT”, where AJ life coaches America’s most dysfunctional reality show couples. All of her work lives under her brand The AJ Zone where she explains it as follows, “THE AJ ZONE is the zone you live in when you want to reach your better! We do not do personal training… we customize the design for one’s better, which is an equation as unique as the individual wanting the transformation!” Johnson has worked with some of Entertainment’s most notable names including Toni Braxton, Viola Davis, John Krasinski, Chaka Khan, Beyonce, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kudjoe, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and more.

source: JL Media PR