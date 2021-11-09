‘Respect’ Starring Jennifer Hudson – Now Available to Own on Blu-ray™ & Digital

*Experience the cinematic music event of the year featuring Oscar® and Grammy® Award winner and vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) as legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the inspiring true story “Respect,” available to own for the first time on Digital now and on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Hailed by critics as “electrifying” (David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter) and “extraordinary” (Pete Hammond, Deadline), MGM’s musical biopic gives an authentic inside look at the life and legacy of one of the greatest, most influential recording artists of all time.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable journey of the music icon’s path to find her voice. The film on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes packed with all-new exclusive bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes about Jennifer Hudson’s transformation into the Queen of Soul, director Liesl Tommy’s filmmaking process, the creation of the beautiful sets and custom wardrobes, Aretha’s experience at Muscle Shoals, and more taking audiences deeper into the empowering story and world-renowned chart-topping music that has become a global anthem for strength, independence and positivity.

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy (“Insecure,” “The Walking Dead”) from a screenplay written by Emmy Award® nominee Tracey Scott Wilson (“Fosse/Verdon,” “The Americans”) and story by Academy Award® winner Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”), “Respect” is the biggest female-led musical drama in recent history and a must own film with extraordinary showstopping performances to watch over and over in spectacular Dolby Atmos quality sound, available exclusively on Blu-ray™.

Hand selected by Aretha herself, Hudson leads an all-star ensemble cast including Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Butler), Marlon Wayans (Sextuplets, Fifty Shades of Black), six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald (Beauty and The Beast, “Private Practice”), Marc Maron (Joker, “Glow”), five-time Emmy Award® nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, The Addams Family), and Grammy® Award winner and Academy Award® nominee Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, Rock of Ages) along with Tony Award® nominees Saycon Sengbloh (“The Wonder Years”, “Delilah”) and Haley Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”).

The “Respect” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features Jennifer Hudson’s uplifting vocal performances of 17 Aretha Franklin classic songs along with the original song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – which Hudson wrote alongside four-time Grammy® Award winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King and Jamie Hartman [Lewis Capaldi, Christina Aguilera]. The soundtrack is now available to own on digital/streaming services, CD and vinyl from Epic Records.

BLU-RAYTM & DVD EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES:

The Making of Respect – Explore the unique telling of this Aretha Franklin story, what the project meant to all involved and how music played a pivotal role in crafting this film.

– Explore the unique telling of this Aretha Franklin story, what the project meant to all involved and how music played a pivotal role in crafting this film. Becoming Aretha – Take a behind the scenes look at Jennifer Hudson’s incredible transformation into the Queen of Soul including her commitment to the character, her connection with the late singer, and why inhabiting the legendary artist felt more like destiny than anything else.

– Take a behind the scenes look at Jennifer Hudson’s incredible transformation into the Queen of Soul including her commitment to the character, her connection with the late singer, and why inhabiting the legendary artist felt more like destiny than anything else. Capturing a Legacy – A celebration of director Liesl Tommy’s artistry and professionalism as the cast and crew express their appreciation and admiration for her and her process.

– A celebration of director Liesl Tommy’s artistry and professionalism as the cast and crew express their appreciation and admiration for her and her process. From Muscle Shoals – Sit-down with the cast, crew and some of the original musicians that recorded with Aretha at Muscle Shoals to learn about this crucial time period in Aretha’s life and how it helped propel her evolution.

– Sit-down with the cast, crew and some of the original musicians that recorded with Aretha at Muscle Shoals to learn about this crucial time period in Aretha’s life and how it helped propel her evolution. Exploring the Design of Respect – Production designer Ina Mayhew and costume designer Clint Ramos discuss the research they conducted in order to create the beautiful sets in the film as well as the various custom-made wardrobes that span three decades of style.

Respect will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly buy or rent.

