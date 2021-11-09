Tuesday, November 9, 2021
It’s Over! Stevie J Files for Divorce from Faith Evans

Stevie J & Faith Evans split - TMZ
*After just three years of matrimony, Stevie j and Faith Evans are done. The only surprise for us is learning that it was Stevie J who filed first. We figured it would’ve been faith. Glad we didn’t put any money on it.

Yep, it was Steebie who hightailed it to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday and filed divorce docs … according to online records.

Stevie and Faith got hitched in Las Vegas back in July 2018, tying the knot with an intimate ceremony in their hotel room. The wedding totally blindsided their friends and family.

Stevie and Faith did not have any children together … and it’s unclear at this time if there was a prenup.

Stevie J & Faith Evans (Getty)
Here’s more via TMZ:

The two have had their shares of troubles over the years … as we first told you, they downplayed rumors about a rocky marriage around the time of their first anniversary, and in 2020 Faith was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Stevie.

This will be the first divorce for Stevie, and the second for Faith.

We reached out to reps for both camps … so far, no word back.

