Drake Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured

*Days after performing at Astroworld on Friday, Drake has issued a statement on the tragedy that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express as emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” said Drake in the statement.

He adds, “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

We previously reported that Travis Scott has been hit with several lawsuits over the eight people who died Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. In the wake of the tragedy, the rapper/entrepreneur issued a statement: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Travis Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where the event was held.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” he added.

The hip-hop star also posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was — watch his reaction video below.

.@trvisXX issues another statement on #ASTROWORLDFest tragedy: “My fans really mean the world to me…we’ve been working closely with everyone to just get to the bottom of this.” pic.twitter.com/nsWUwoV9Hl — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) November 7, 2021

Travis will be issuing a full refund to all Astroworld attendees.

It’s now being reported by Rolling Stone that he is also offering to pay for the funeral costs of the victims.

In addition to this, a source told TMZ that he will be offering mental health services to those affected. Travis Scott is partnering with BetterHelp which is a network of mental health professionals to offer mental health services, for free, to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest who may need to talk through their trauma.