Candace Owens Says Kanye West ‘Lied to the World’ About T-shirt Controversy

*Candace Owens has revealed that she was left “hurt” by Kanye West after he publicly dissed her back in 2018 and appeared to call her a liar.

The duo’s fallout was sparked by suggestions that he had designed T-shirts for Owens’ Blexit organization, which she founded to encourage Black people to leave the Democratic Party.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” West explained in a tweet at the time. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

Owens claimed Ye helped her with the shirt design. On Saturday, she addressed the controversy, saying the rapper “outright lied to the world” when he distanced himself from her.

Her comments came after “Let’s Go Brandon” rapper Bryson Gray slammed West for privately telling Soulja Boy that he liked the verse he recorded for Ye’s “Donda” album but publicly stating that he disliked it.

Owens commented, “The irony being is that what he does to people is exactly what Taylor Swift did to him over the famous verse. Plays it one way privately and then publicly it’s something else. He did it to me over BLEXIT and it was horrible. Outright lied to the world.”

“I had national political exposure at the time but his lie caused international headlines claiming I was a ‘liar’ who used him,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Every person on my team and one person on his told me to drop the receipts (like Kim did Taylor on Snapchat) but I didn’t. I was too shocked and hurt.”

“Not sure why I decided to say this 3 years later. LOL. Just more sure of my self now,” Owens concluded.

West tweeted that he felt “used” by the Blexit campaign. Owens took to her personal blog to apologize to him in an open letter, which has since been deleted.

“Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family,” Owens wrote at the time.

“I never once said that Kanye designed the T-shirts for BLEXIT,” she continued. “This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. He simply never designed them.”

Owens also apologized to then-President Trump after West announced he was distancing himself from politics in 2018.

“I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration,” she wrote. “His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings. I bare full responsibility.”