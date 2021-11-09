Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Boy, 9, in Coma After Being Trampled at Astroworld, Family Suing Travis Scott

By Ny MaGee
Ezra Blount
Ezra Blount via Twitter

*A nine-year-old boy is in a medically-induced coma with major organ failure after being injured in the Astroworld Festival over the weekend.

Ezra Blount is reportedly fighting for his life at Texas Children’s Hospital, ABC 13 Houston reports. Eight people died and hundreds were injured at the event when a crowd surge rushed the stage. 

Ezra was sitting on his father Treston’s shoulders during the concert when dad passed out from the pressure of the crowd. Ezra fell from his shoulders and was trampled.  

“He kept screaming, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But everyone was pushing. It was so tight with no exits. His dad couldn’t breathe at all and passed out. We don’t really know what happened to Ezra after that,” Ezra’s grandmother Tericia Blount told Rolling Stone

When Treston finally came to, his son had already been taken to the hospital.

The boy’s family has retained famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to take legal action against Travis Scott and Live Nation. 

“This young child and his family will face life-altering trauma from this day forward, a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets. Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival,”Crump said in a statement. “This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with.”

The filing shows that Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” by audience members during the crowd surge, and that concertgoers were picking up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”

Ezra reportedly suffered damage to his lung, liver, kidney, and brain.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

