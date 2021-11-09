Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Amazon Driver Explains Viral Video of Woman Slinking Out the Back of his Delivery Van (Watch)

Woman sneaks out back of Amazon delivery van
*The Amazon delivery driver seen sneaking a woman out the back of his delivery van in a viral video posted to TikTok last month speaks out about the incident that ultimately got him fired.

Watch below:

@patrickhook01Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks

♬ CRACKHEAD – iLOVEFRiDAY

Tywan George of Tampa, Florida tells TMZ that the woman seen tipping out the van was “his partner,” and he was simply doing “what any other man in America would do in his situation.”

“I was delivering packages… making ends meet,” George said. ​​“Oh, the woman in the video that’s my partner. You already know what I’m saying. I know her personally, you know what I’m saying?”

An Amazon spokesperson said George’s actions didn’t “reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers.” The company’s policy prohibits unauthorized passengers from entering Amazon vehicles.

George believes the public took the video out of context. Also, he revealed he had only broken the policy once and knew we would be fired after the video gained so much attention on social media.

“Everybody misconstrued the video,” Tywan said. “Rent is high in town for everything. It’s just hot. It was making ends meet, basically. If you get what I’m saying.”

Watch his explanation in the TMZ interview below:

