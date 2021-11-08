Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Talk Teaming Up in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*The Apple TV Plus limited series “The Shrink Next Door” marks the onscreen reunion of Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Audiences that loved the duo in the hit comedy “Anchorman” are in for a different type of experience! This series is inspired by actual events and based on the podcast of the same name.

“The Shrink Next Door” tells the story of a charming psychiatrist, Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (Rudd), and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell).

What starts as a seemingly run-of-the-mill situation turns into a manipulative and dysfunctional relationship that spans 30 years.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: HBCU Grad (Ayo Davis) Named President of Disney Branded Television

The Shrink Next Door
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+

Ferrell and Rudd discussed coming together again for the project and the slightly different approach to these real-life characters with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe.

Fans will be excited to see the two of you back together on screen, is that what attracted you to the project?

“Oddly enough, it happened simultaneously,” said Ferrell, “We both were told to listen to this podcast. Paul had been suggested to it by Michael Showalter – he’s one of the producers, and he directs the first four episodes. My agent said you might want to listen to this; there’s talk of making it into a show. And then I heard Paul was interested, and he heard I was interested, so we thought, let’s just do it together. We hadn’t worked together in a long time. So it was great to work with Paul again and to be able to dive into something with a friendship behind it, which allowed us to tackle some intense scenes.”

The Shrink Next Door
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+

Did you approach the characters any differently because this is based on real people?

“I think we were both aware of that and wanted the tone to be believable,” said Ferrell. “We worked with dialect coaches. I had the benefit of actually getting to meet and talk to the real Marty. Paul got to meet him too, and we were all entertained by him at his house in the Hamptons for a day, which was fantastic. But yes, we had the burden of making sure it felt believable and not arched.”

Rudd added, “and Marty was able to provide us with a lot of information. A lot of photographs, some videos, things we could use to try to create the characters we were playing.  When you’re playing two characters that grow very close over many years, there’s something really nice about getting to do it with Will, who is a good friend of mine. We both felt a bit more comfortable doing it because we like hanging out and are friends.”

The eight-episode series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Marty’s sister Phyliss and Casey Wilson as Bonnie.

“The Shrink Next Door” debuts November 12, only on Apple TV+.

Previous articleWatch This Man Continue Grilling as a Brawl Breaks Out Around Him During UCF Homecoming
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO