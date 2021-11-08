Watch This Man Continue Grilling as a Brawl Breaks Out Around Him During UCF Homecoming

*Video of a huge fight during homecoming events at the University of Central Florida has gone viral – not for the fisticuffs, but for a man who continues to grill meat in the midst of the melee, even as the grill gets knocked around.

UCF police said they are aware of the large fight that occurred during tailgating on Saturday.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl. Video shared by TikTok user @LissaRaaye, shows dozens of people either in the fight or trying to run away from it. One man, however, does not budge from his duties on the grill, as he continues tending to the food despite the chaos around him.

Watch below:

Tiktok deleted it so posting it on here, the poor grill 😭 #UCFhomecoming pic.twitter.com/cNtK1jDpyo — 🇩🇴 (@lissaraaye) November 7, 2021

UCF police said they responded to the area, but no one wanted to cooperate to press charges, according to WFTV. There is no word from law enforcement if any arrests or injuries were reported after the fight.