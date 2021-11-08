Vin Diesel Ready to End Beef with Dwayne Johnson, Calls on The Rock to Return to ‘Fast’ Franchise

*Vin Diesel is ready to end his feud with Dwayne Johnson, and he’s calling on the former pro wrestler to return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Johnson and Diesel have been feuding since wrapping production of “The Fate of the Furious” in 2016. While filming, Johnson referred to several of his male co-stars as “candy asses.”

Diesel wants to put their differences behind them, as he made clear in a Sunday Instagram post.

“My little brother Dwayne … the time has come,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Johnson in Fast Five. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.”

“Legacy awaits,” Diesel continued. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love … but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

“Hobbs can’t be played by no other,” he concluded, referencing Johnson’s character in the franchise. “I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson hasn’t publicly responded to Diesel’s post.

Diesel addressed his beef with The Rock in June, telling Men’s Health, “I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Johnson later reacted to the “tough love” comments in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bull—- with an answer,” he told the outlet in October. “I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike [Diesel], I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently.”

Johnson continued, “And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

Johnson appeared in four of the “Fast & Furious films, as well as the spinoff movie “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” He did not return for the most recent installment, “F9.”