Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Travis Scott Sued by Fan Injured at Astroworld Festival That Left 8 Dead

By Ny MaGee
0

*Travis Scott has been hit by one of what is expected to be several lawsuits over the eight people who died Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

We reported earlier that in the wake of the tragedy, the rapper/entrepreneur issued a statement: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured at the event.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Scott also posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was.

READ MORE: WATCH A ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Address Astroworld Tragedy – He’s Still Being Blamed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ORION (@laworion)

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that injured concertgoer Manuel Souza filed a petition Saturday in Harris County District Court against Scott over the “predictable and preventable” tragedy that unfolded, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

He’s seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages and a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, organizer ScoreMore, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and several others, per the report. 

“Tragically, due to Defendants’ motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff’s injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants’ conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier,” the petition reads.

The chaos at AstroWorld erupted after fans breached a security barricade and trampled each other to get into the event. The suit notes that “the same ‘bum rushing’ phenomenon” happened at the previous Astroworld Festival in 2019. “Yet Defendants made the conscious decision to let the show to go on, despite the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers.”

“This kind of behavior has long been encouraged by the festival’s founder and main performer, Defendant Jacques Webster a/k/a Travis Scott,” the lawsuit continues. “Scott actively encourages his fans to ‘rage’ at his concerts. His express encouragement of violence has previously resulted in serious violence at numerous past concerts.”

The legal docs also highlight a tweet from one of Scott’s shows six months ago. “WE STILL SNEAKING THE WILD ONES IN. !!!!!!” the hip-hop star wrote at the time.

Previous articleWill Ferrell & Paul Rudd Talk Teaming Up in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ | Watch
Next articleVin Diesel Ready to End Beef with Dwayne Johnson, Calls on The Rock to Return to ‘Fast’ Franchise
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO