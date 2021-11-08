Travis Scott Sued by Fan Injured at Astroworld Festival That Left 8 Dead

*Travis Scott has been hit by one of what is expected to be several lawsuits over the eight people who died Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

We reported earlier that in the wake of the tragedy, the rapper/entrepreneur issued a statement: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured at the event.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Scott also posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that injured concertgoer Manuel Souza filed a petition Saturday in Harris County District Court against Scott over the “predictable and preventable” tragedy that unfolded, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

He’s seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages and a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, organizer ScoreMore, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and several others, per the report.

“Tragically, due to Defendants’ motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff’s injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants’ conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier,” the petition reads.

The chaos at AstroWorld erupted after fans breached a security barricade and trampled each other to get into the event. The suit notes that “the same ‘bum rushing’ phenomenon” happened at the previous Astroworld Festival in 2019. “Yet Defendants made the conscious decision to let the show to go on, despite the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers.”

“This kind of behavior has long been encouraged by the festival’s founder and main performer, Defendant Jacques Webster a/k/a Travis Scott,” the lawsuit continues. “Scott actively encourages his fans to ‘rage’ at his concerts. His express encouragement of violence has previously resulted in serious violence at numerous past concerts.”

The legal docs also highlight a tweet from one of Scott’s shows six months ago. “WE STILL SNEAKING THE WILD ONES IN. !!!!!!” the hip-hop star wrote at the time.