Monday, November 8, 2021
Michael B. Jordan, Serena Williams Team to Give HBCU Students $1M

By Ny MaGee
Photos via Twitter/Getty

*Michael B. Jordan and Serena Williams have joined forces to pay it forward for college students. 

Jordan and Williams are teaming up to give students or alumni from an HBCU a chance to win $1 million. As reported by Revolt, the initiative is part of the actor’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, Williams’ investment company Serena Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. 

HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders,” Alison Stillman, general partner at Serena Ventures, said in a press release.

READ MORE: Serena Williams Announces Her First-Look Deal with Amazon Studios

HBCU graduates

Participants must submit their innovative business proposals in order to win. Jordan and Williams will pick the winners during the halftime of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase Finals, slated to take place in New Jersey on Dec. 18. 

Per the report, executives from Invesco, Serena Ventures, MaC Ventures, Thirty Five Ventures, Cake Ventures and Harlem Capital Partners will help develop the winning proposals.

“Talent is ubiquitous but access to opportunity is not,” said MaC Venture Capital General Partner Michael Palank. “Two of our partners are HBCU alumni and we could not be more excited to uncover and support the amazing entrepreneurial talent we know is thriving at these universities.”

North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T University, Hampton University and Howard University will be featured at the HBCU college basketball showcase. 

“I am thrilled to finally announce the four HBCUs that will be competing in the inaugural Legacy Classic,” Jordan previously told Variety about the upcoming basketball classic. “Invesco QQQ and Turner Sports have been amazing partners in helping bring this experience to life. I grew up watching basketball games on TNT, so I am confident they will deliver this set of games to a true audience of basketball fans and their families in an exciting way.”

The HBCU college basketball showcase will air on TNT.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

