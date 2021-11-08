Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Scrutiny Following Deadly Astroworld Festival

By Ny MaGee
0

*Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to defend her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, following the deaths of 8 people Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Jenner said in a statement, Complex reports. 

Scott fans were left outraged as videos from the concert surfaced online showing him performing on stage and not reacting as people were getting trampled.

READ MORE: WATCH A ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Address Astroworld Tragedy – He’s Still Being Blamed

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner’s statement continued. 

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” she added.

Travis released two statements following the eight lives that were lost and hundreds who were injured at his festival.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where the event was held.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Scott posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was.

He is offering to pay funeral costs for the families of the 8 people who passed away, TMZ reports. 

Previous articleBianca Belair is Making History as a Black Woman in Pro Wrestling
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO