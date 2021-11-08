Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Scrutiny Following Deadly Astroworld Festival

*Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to defend her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, following the deaths of 8 people Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Jenner said in a statement, Complex reports.

Scott fans were left outraged as videos from the concert surfaced online showing him performing on stage and not reacting as people were getting trampled.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner’s statement continued.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” she added.

Travis released two statements following the eight lives that were lost and hundreds who were injured at his festival.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where the event was held.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Scott posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had known how serious the situation was.

He is offering to pay funeral costs for the families of the 8 people who passed away, TMZ reports.