Father, Son on Scooter Killed After Bags of Firecrackers Explode [VIDEO]

*A father and son died in a freak accident while transporting bags of firecrackers to a family event on Thursday.

As reported by the India Times, Kalainesan and his seven-year-old son Pradeesh were on their way to celebrate Diwali with family when both died in an explosion near the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border. The two were traveling together on a motorbike and carrying bags of country-made firecrackers.

Sadly, the fireworks exploded, killing both on the spot.

It is unclear what caused the firecrackers to explode but it’s believed that the bags accidentally ignited from friction or overheating. The victims’ bodies were ripped by the blast.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera — watch the clip below.

