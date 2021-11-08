Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Father, Son on Scooter Killed After Bags of Firecrackers Explode [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Father, Son Travelling On Scooter With Firecrackers Killed*A father and son died in a freak accident while transporting bags of firecrackers to a family event on Thursday.

As reported by the India Times, Kalainesan and his seven-year-old son Pradeesh were on their way to celebrate Diwali with family when both died in an explosion near the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border. The two were traveling together on a motorbike and carrying bags of country-made firecrackers.

Sadly, the fireworks exploded, killing both on the spot.

It is unclear what caused the firecrackers to explode but it’s believed that the bags accidentally ignited from friction or overheating. The victims’ bodies were ripped by the blast.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera — watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Watch This Man Continue Grilling as a Brawl Breaks Out Around Him During UCF Homecoming

Previous articleVin Diesel Ready to End Beef with Dwayne Johnson, Calls on The Rock to Return to ‘Fast’ Franchise
Next articleEve Taking Break From ABC’s Hit ‘Queens’ Series After Pregnancy Announcement
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO