Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Eve Taking Break From ABC’s Hit ‘Queens’ Series After Pregnancy Announcement

By Ny MaGee
0

Eve – Instagram

*“Queens” star Eve is taking a break from the hit ABC series as she is going on maternity leave. The rapper announced last week that she is expecting her first child in February 2022. 

The singer-actress plays one of the leads on the new ABC drama, alongside Natuti Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Brandy and Eve. We previously reported, the series per Deadline, tells the story of four estranged women who reunite to recapture their fame as a ’90s hip-hop group. 

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, both shared the news of her pregnancy via Instagram.

“Can you believe it,” Eve wrote, tagging her husband in the caption, “we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our little human in February 2022.

READ MORE: Nadine Velaquez from ABC’s ‘Queens’ Speaks Out on Latin Colorism ‘Which Has to End’ | WATCH

Eve lives in the UK with her husband but has been commuting to Atlanta, where “Queens” films. Per Deadline, the network has been adjusting the schedule so she can film additional scenes before her leave. 

Deadline writes, “We also hear that the character’s storyline is wrapped up in a way so Eve could return if she chooses to and should the series get renewed for a second season.”

We previously reported that Eve cited her grueling commute from the UK to America as the reason why she was stepping back from co-hosting the daytime talk show “The Talk.”

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were travelling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” she said in November. “When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family.”

Previous articleFather, Son on Scooter Killed After Bags of Firecrackers Explode [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Rapper and The Prey
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO