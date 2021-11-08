Bianca Belair is Making History as a Black Woman in Pro Wrestling

*World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bianca Belair is speaking out about making history as a Black female pro wrestler.

Blavity writes, “Before she was the “EST” of WWE — a nickname given to Belair for being the prettiest, greatest, fastest and strongest — she was first the “EST” of the next generation “NXT” of WWE stars, when she wrestled in multiple matches starting in 2016.

Belair made her WWE debut in 2020 and wasted no time winning championship titles.

“You go through the whole process of trying to figure out who you want to be and how you want to be portrayed. So I had a whole lot that went into how I wanted to be portrayed as ‘The EST’ of WWE,” Belair told BlavityU.

“I wanted to be portrayed as a feminine but strong woman,” she added.

Here’s more from the report:

Belair became the first Black woman to win the Royal Rumble and SmackDown women’s championships. Belair made history with Sasha Banks when the two became the first Black women to headline and compete against each other in WrestleMania 37, which later won an ESPY award for Best WWE Moment. The “EST” was also named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s No. 1 wrestler in the 2021 Women’s 150 rankings.

“What I will say is that I came into WWE at an amazing time, where a lot of the women that came before us laid the foundation. And the women are getting a lot of amazing storylines and putting on many events and having wrestling matches on the same caliber as the males,” Belair said.

“I just got drafted in the first round of RAW. I’m going after the RAW Women’s Championship; I want to be the face of RAW and continue to be a role model for little boys and girls. Not just for [the children] but for adults who look like me too,” she affirmed.

“I’ve had an amazing journey, but it hasn’t been easy. My main goal is just to be a representation and to be a positive role model,” she told BlavityU. “Audrey Lorde has a book; she talks about how, as a Black woman, sometimes we feel like we have to just pick one aspect of ourselves, that we can’t present ourselves as a whole. We’re multifaceted, and I want to present myself as a whole, and that’s really what being an ‘EST’ is.”

“Monday Night Raw” airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET every Monday night.