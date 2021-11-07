Dame Dash’s Slow Burn Media Moguldom Continues – Goes Global With New Docu-Series

*Allhiphop is reporting that Damon Dash, who really needs no introduction, will host and co-produce a 10-episode docu-series about the international growth of hip-hop called “Hip-Hop Invasion.”

The deal is through a joint venture with 4Mat Factory, a Dutch broadcasting company.

In a truly unique manner, the series will jump all over the world; from the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands through South Africa, China, Japan, Brazil and other countries across the globe.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

“Our partnership with Dame Dash Studios and the current projects is just the beginning of greater things to come,” said 4Mat Factory COO Lydia de Vreede in a statement.

Additionally, Dame with team with 4Mat for other projects, such as “Rocky Road,” a documentary about IVF and infertility, and an animated series titled “Dusko Goes to Space,” both of which will be produced by Dame’s life partner Raquel M. Horn, and “Honor Up”-a feature film with himself and Cam’ron that will be executive produced by Kanye West.

Jay Z gives Dame Dash a shoutout during his Rock n Roll Hall of fame speech pic.twitter.com/hupxm0TQJ0 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 31, 2021

Wait! We’ve got more news about Dame Dash. In case you missed it, he has offered an olive branch to his former business partner JAY-Z after the rapper gave him a shout-out in his speech during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We previously reported, JAY-Z is the first living solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hip icon acknowledged his mother, sister, and Dash in his speech during Saturday evening’s induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

has offered an olive branch to his former business partner JAY-Z after the rapper gave him a shout-out in his speech during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We previously reported, JAY-Z is the first living solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hip icon acknowledged his mother, sister, and Dash in his speech during Saturday evening’s induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dash appears to be quite grateful that JAY-Z gave him a shout-out during his induction speech.

“That means I’m in the Hall of Fame,” he said. “Whether we cool or not, him getting in the Hall of Fame is major. So congratulations to us, congratulations to him and thank you [to him] for keep working so hard to where he got to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Anything he can do to make me great, so thank you for even continuing to strive. He keeps my name alive.”