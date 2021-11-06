Saturday, November 6, 2021
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Shawn Rhoden: Mr. Olympia Champ Dead At 46 – Reported Heart Attack | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*There’s shocking news coming out of the bodybuilding world.

Sadly, we must report that Shawn Rhoden, bodybuilding star and former Mr. Olympia champion, has passed away at the age of 46 years old following a reported fatal heart attack.

Obviously, Rhoden was one of the biggest stars in bodybuilding, winning the Olympia in 2018 — the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions — defeating 7x Olympia champ, the legendary Phil Heath, who’d won 7 straight years.

Interestingly, Shawn Rhoden’s reward/award for all the work he put in, came at age of Shawn was 43, making him the oldest to ever win the prestigious title.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Scottie Pippen Spittin’ Venom at Michael Jordan in New Book ‘Unguarded’ | VIDEO

Shawn Roden - Getty
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 08: Shawn Rhoden of the USA poses during the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIV at Plenary Hall on March 8, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

According to Generation Iron, Rhoden suffered a heart attack that sadly took his life.

Shawn first got into bodybuilding as an amateur in the early 90s … where he competed on and off over the years. In 2010 Rhoden turned pro, finishing in a respectable 11th place at his first Mr. Olympia.

Rhoden returned the following year, making a huge jump, finishing 3rd … before ultimately winning outright in 2018.

The bodybuilder wasn’t without controversy … in 2019, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder in Utah in 2018. Rhoden was never convicted of a crime associated with the alleged incident.

Rhoden last posted on social media 3 days ago, writing what now seems like an eerie caption … “Brick by brick and patience it will take. See you on the other side.”

The fitness world has also flooded social media with an outpouring of love for the late bodybuilder.

Legendary bodybuilder Rich Gaspari wrote … “I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr. Olympia @flexatronrhoden It’s very sad to hear of his passing. He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother”

YouTube star Bradley Martyn added … “Such a kind soul. Rest In Peace.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Rhoden (@flexatronrhoden)

RIP, Shawn Rhoden.

Previous articleFrank Ocean Confirmed for 2023 Coachella Headlining Appearance | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

Social Heat

Justifiable Hurt Feelins – Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Dress Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Tyrese Trying to Stop Estranged Wife’s ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Demands (and Attorney Fees)

Social Heat

Emotional: Henry Ruggs is Hysterical Sitting on the Ground After Fatal Fiery Car Crash | Watch

Social Heat

Joseph B. Hill Was Fired by Texas Hospital for ‘Being TOO Sensitive About Race Issues’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO