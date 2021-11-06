Saturday, November 6, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*More information about the tragic event that happened at Astroworld is starting to emerge.

According to TMZ, a source connected to Astroworld told the site that someone just ‘started injecting people with some sort of drug, which caused panic and then a surge. The source says authorities are trying to determine if those who went into cardiac arrest were the ones injected.’

It is now being reported that the 10-year-old who was in critical condition has died.

TMZ does note that they haven’t confirmed the report, but their source is a person who is heavily involved with the festival.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jill Scott Talks Abuses, Loves, Divorces, Staying Vulnerable & New Movie Premiering Tonight | WATCH

Here’s what was reported earlier …

*At least eight people lost their lives and several other were injured after a crowd surged forced as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night, officials said.

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña during a news conference early Saturday morning.

About 50,000 people were at the out outdoor music festival at NRG Park when the incident happened just after 9 p.m. CT, officials said.

“The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” Peña told CNN Saturday morning.

That created panic and caused the entire situation to take a turn for the worse.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic” and Peña said at the news conference.

More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival.

Twenty-three people were taken to hospitals, 11 of whom were in critical condition, and eight of them died.

One patient was 10 years old, and at last check was in critical condition.

Just sad.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: You Can Run But You Can’t Hide: Shakur Stevenson Wants Oscar Valdez in 2022

 

Previous articleAmanda Seales, Issa Rae Taken to Task by Angry AKAs
Next articleHalle Berry To Become Ambassador of American Black Film Fest
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

Social Heat

Justifiable Hurt Feelins – Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Dress Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Tyrese Trying to Stop Estranged Wife’s ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Demands (and Attorney Fees)

Social Heat

Emotional: Henry Ruggs is Hysterical Sitting on the Ground After Fatal Fiery Car Crash | Watch

Social Heat

Joseph B. Hill Was Fired by Texas Hospital for ‘Being TOO Sensitive About Race Issues’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO