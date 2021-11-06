Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

*More information about the tragic event that happened at Astroworld is starting to emerge.

According to TMZ, a source connected to Astroworld told the site that someone just ‘started injecting people with some sort of drug, which caused panic and then a surge. The source says authorities are trying to determine if those who went into cardiac arrest were the ones injected.’

It is now being reported that the 10-year-old who was in critical condition has died.

TMZ does note that they haven’t confirmed the report, but their source is a person who is heavily involved with the festival.

#BREAKING | At least 8 people died & several were injured in a stampede at the #Astroworld music festival in the southern #UnitedStates. Disturbing video shows people jumping on top of the police personal cars while they were trying to get unconscious people out of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/CORFcHNxks — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 6, 2021

Here’s what was reported earlier …

*At least eight people lost their lives and several other were injured after a crowd surged forced as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night, officials said.

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña during a news conference early Saturday morning.

About 50,000 people were at the out outdoor music festival at NRG Park when the incident happened just after 9 p.m. CT, officials said.

“The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” Peña told CNN Saturday morning.

That created panic and caused the entire situation to take a turn for the worse.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic” and Peña said at the news conference.

More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival.

Twenty-three people were taken to hospitals, 11 of whom were in critical condition, and eight of them died.

One patient was 10 years old, and at last check was in critical condition.

Just sad.

