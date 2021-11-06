Frank Ocean Confirmed for 2023 Coachella Headlining Appearance | VIDEO

*The quest to bring Frank Ocean to Coachella is proving to be just as elusive as the singer himself. Nevertheless, there looks to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett disclosed that 2023 will be the year fans will see Ocean take the headliner spot for the annual music festival. The move will come three years after Ocean was among the entertainers slated to perform at the 2020 Coachella festival, which was postponed to October 2020 and April 2021 before it’s complete cancellation.

Tollett took note of what he labeled a chaotic last year and a half, while telling the Times that fans deserve reassurance the “Thinking About You” vocalist’s appearance at Coachella will be a reality.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” he expressed. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Ocean top-lining Coachella 2023 covers that year. As for the 2022 edition of the event, Tollet confirmed that Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine will remain as headliners among the artists on deck for the festival’s lineup. The pair were set to headline the 2020 Coachella festival, People noted.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyrese Trying to Stop Estranged Wife’s ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Demands (and Attorney Fees)

In the time since the 2020 festival, things have changed regarding artists taking the Coachella, like Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. The rappers, who were fresh on the scene when they were booked that year for Coachella, have since come up in a big way, graduating from the low level spot on the lineup to a more prominent position, based on their current standing as popular artists with major clout and fans. The change in status hasn’t been lost on Tollett, who shared his thoughts on the challenge of rescheduling Coachella while keeping most of the original musicians on the 2020 lineup.

“It’s a whole different conversation,” Tollett told the Times, “different stage, different timing.”

Tollett went on to reveal that Coachella and its art exhibits were already being set up when they were forced to postpone the show.

“I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if it’s going to affect Coachella just for a day or two? Wow, this could be weird. Could we really postpone a show?'” he said, adding that a lot of money was lost with the cancellation of the 2020 festival.

“Then it got harder: ‘Oh, it’s going to happen again,'” Tollett continued while remembering the second rescheduling of the festival to April 2021. “We started getting a feeling fairly soon like, ‘Oh, man, this is not getting any better.’ And you can always count on everyone not to work together. It’s a complicated country, a complicated world, with different beliefs and what they want to do.”

According to Tollett, more than half of the original attendees for the event requested refunds. With thoughts turning to bringing Coachella back, Tollett wanted to make sure fans benefited from the full experience of the festival before coming back.

“I don’t want to force it too soon. I’d rather wait,” he said, adding “We’re monitoring everything.? “You’ll never remember that you had to wait, but you’ll remember if you went to a really bad event.”

We want to not only know your thoughts about Frank Ocean headlining at the 2023 Coachella Festival, but what do you think is up with him and that little green man thingy that he’s totin’ around?