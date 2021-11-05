WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service for Colin Powell Friday at Washington’s National Cathedral

*The funeral service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell is being held today at Washington’s National Cathedral. (Watch live above, beginning at noon EST.)

Powell was battling a rare blood cancer when he died last month at 84 from complications related to COVID-19. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend the service, as well as former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Cathedral officials said in a statement that numerous military and congressional leaders are expected to attend the service.

Powell served in the Army for 35 years, rising to the rank of four-star general. He was secretary of state under President George W. Bush, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, and national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan. Powell was the first Black person to serve in each of those positions.