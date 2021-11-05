Video Proof that Joe Budden Did NOT Just Come Out as Bisexual (Watch)

*On Thursday, a clip suddenly surfaced online showing Joe Budden in Episode 485 of his popular podcast saying in no uncertain terms: “I’m bisexual. How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

Watch below:

The cat is out of the Bag: Joe Budden is comes out as Bisexual & wants to spread the News! pic.twitter.com/u0Z2vY6ltq — ThatsSoBold (@ThatsSoBoldd) November 4, 2021

As you can imagine, the clip went viral immediately. Folks were taken aback that the rapper, who has been romantically linked to women – the man had popped the question to “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Cyn Santana in 2018 after the birth of their son, and he’s also dated Kaylin Garcia, Yaris Sanchez, Esther Baxter, Tahiry Jose, Gloria Velez and Christina Milian – was in fact also on the Down Low.

But further digging revealed that Budden’s words were from a larger discussion about DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Miami controversy and headlines this week that the LGBTQ+ community has decided to give him a pass for his comments viewed as homophobic.

At around the 53 minute mark below, Budden and co-hosts Ish and Ice were talking about DaBaby recently signing on to a tour sponsored by Rolling Loud, where he uttered the comments that got him in trouble in the first place.

Budden even had fun with the current misleading headlines about his sexuality.