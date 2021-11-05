Finally! The House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan – Black Caucus Chairwoman Issues Statement

*(Via Business Insider) – The House approved President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill on Friday after months of Democratic infighting, clinching a major achievement for the president on a key part of his economic agenda. Over a dozen Republican lawmakers also lent crucial votes to pass it.

Yet the Democrats’ success was partly overshadowed by a dramatic showdown within the party over the larger $1.75 trillion social spending bill. A small group of centrists refused to support the social and climate legislation without an economic analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper. Democrats moved to approve a procedural motion advancing the social plan instead.

The infrastructure vote was 228-206 with 13 Republican lawmakers joining House Democrats. Democrats were poised to approve a procedural rule for the social plan shortly after.

The centrist revolt prompted a lot of frustration among Democrats who wanted to swiftly secure passage of both measures. Pelosi has pulled two major votes in the past three months after progressives withheld support from the infrastructure package without the social bill, arguing both had to pass alongside each other. Now centrists have prevented exactly that, for the time being.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the passage of the infrastructure bill, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), released the following statement regarding votes scheduled in the House of Representatives:

Tonight, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty joined by the Congressional Black Caucus Members who serve as full committee chair’s, Congressmembers Maxine Waters, Eddie Bernice Johnson, Robert “Bobby” Scott, Bennie G. Thompson, Gregory Meeks, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Congressional Black Caucus First and Second Vice-Chairs, Steven Horsford and Brenda Lawrence along with the tireless work of President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Democrats from across the ideological spectrum reached an agreement to advance the legislative package—including the rule on the Build Back Better Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The Congressional Black Caucus represents 17 million Black Americans and more than 80 million Americans, delivering for the American public was not optional,” said Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.

“It was clear urgency of this moment, and its unique nature required we invest in a foundation for strong economic growth and ensure all communities can compete and succeed in the 21st Century. As a result of our hard work and the hard work of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi, the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is headed to President Biden’s desk, ” said Majority Whip James Clyburn.

“Tonight, we saw the diversity of all of our caucus’. Together, these bills will bring life-saving change for the people across the nation. By empowering families with tax credits, child care, and universal pre-K, the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act deliver once-in-a-generation action to lower the everyday costs that burden working families – from health care to child care – while also fighting inflation,” said Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty