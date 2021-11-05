Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Shaquille O’Neal to His Sons: ‘We Are Not Rich, I Am Rich’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that he encourages his sons to create their own wealth rather than expect freebies and handouts from their rich father. 

In a recent interview with the New York Post, O’Neal said his kids have to earn his financial support. 

“There is a rule: education. I don’t care if they play basketball or not. I would like one of my kids to be a doctor, hedge fund owner, pharmacist, lawyer, business owner, someone to take over my business. But I tell them that I am not going to give it to them. They have to earn it,” Shaq explained. 

O’Neal’s stance has angered his sons, he says. 

“I am not going to give you anything,” the NBA icon reiterated. 

READ MORE:  ‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)

“My kids are old enough already. They got mad at me. I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand me,” O’Neal said.

“I tell them all the time, ‘We’re not rich, I’m rich.’ You have to have a bachelor’s degree and then if you want to invest in one of your companies, you must present it to me. I am not going to give you anything,” he added.

We reported earlier that Shaq doesn’t want any connection to his celebrity status.

He said during a recent interview, “These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it.”

He added: “I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.” “All my life, everyone probably gets stereotyped, but us celebrities, we get stereotyped because most of these celebrities are out of their mind. I don’t do that. I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams and made it.”

O’Neal spoke on his humble beginnings and said that instead of being a celebrity, he wants to be known for his kindness and how he treats others.

“I came from nothing. But, just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you — just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I’ve never been that way and I never will be that way. So I don’t want to be in that category of people….”

Previous articleGynecologist Creates First Unisex Condom [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Former Athlete and the Murderer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO