Shaquille O’Neal to His Sons: ‘We Are Not Rich, I Am Rich’

*Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that he encourages his sons to create their own wealth rather than expect freebies and handouts from their rich father.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, O’Neal said his kids have to earn his financial support.

“There is a rule: education. I don’t care if they play basketball or not. I would like one of my kids to be a doctor, hedge fund owner, pharmacist, lawyer, business owner, someone to take over my business. But I tell them that I am not going to give it to them. They have to earn it,” Shaq explained.

O’Neal’s stance has angered his sons, he says.

“I am not going to give you anything,” the NBA icon reiterated.

READ MORE: ‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)

“My kids are old enough already. They got mad at me. I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand me,” O’Neal said.

“I tell them all the time, ‘We’re not rich, I’m rich.’ You have to have a bachelor’s degree and then if you want to invest in one of your companies, you must present it to me. I am not going to give you anything,” he added.

We reported earlier that Shaq doesn’t want any connection to his celebrity status.

He said during a recent interview, “These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it.”

He added: “I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.” “All my life, everyone probably gets stereotyped, but us celebrities, we get stereotyped because most of these celebrities are out of their mind. I don’t do that. I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams and made it.”

O’Neal spoke on his humble beginnings and said that instead of being a celebrity, he wants to be known for his kindness and how he treats others.

“I came from nothing. But, just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you — just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I’ve never been that way and I never will be that way. So I don’t want to be in that category of people….”