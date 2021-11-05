Second Take: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams Go At Each Other Again, This Time Over Aaron Rodgers (Watch)

*Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams insist they are friends, and that their intense arguments are not personal. With that in mind, the two have gone viral yet again over a second heated discussion related to Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine … this time, with an Aaron Rodgers twist.

Their first on-air blowup took place three weeks ago, shortly after the Brooklyn Nets star decided to accept the ramifications of being unvaccinated and not play this season. The situation was discussed on ESPN’s “First Take” by host Smith and guest Williams, with Smith calling Irving “selfish” for choosing himself over the team – particularly since he worked so hard to recruit James Harden and Kevin Durant for a championship run. Williams pushed back by defending Irving’s right to seek more facts about the vaccine before agreeing to take it.

On Thursday’s “First Take,” Williams was invited back as the show revisited Irving’s situation in light of revelations this week that that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not only unvaccinated, but misled reporters (if not outright lied about it) when asked earlier in the season – point blank – if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. His response was, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” However, Rodgers failed to disclose that he took an alternative substance that purported to protect against COVID-19, but was not considered a vaccine by the NFL.

Smith, whose love of Rodgers is well known, begrudgingly called the QB a “liar” during the first hour of Thursday’s show. When JWill joined the table later in the hour to discuss the topic, he asked Stephen A. why his tone wasn’t as angry and over-the-top toward Rodgers as it was toward Irving three weeks ago.

“I just didn’t feel the same venom. I didn’t feel the same energy that was associated with Kyrie Irving, and a part of me wonders why,” Williams began.

That’s that backstory that brings us to the video below, from Thursday’s “First Take.”

After the commercial break, Stephen A. began by saying to JWill: “You can stop being that damn sensitive when it comes to Kyrie Irving.”

Here’s their original blow up from the October 16th episode of “First Take.”