Rudy Currence and Chrisette Michele Sing of ‘No Greater Love’ on Hit Gospel Song | WatchListen

*Rudy Currence is no stranger to Gospel Music as a GRAMMY nominated songwriter and a Dove Award winning producer with a #1 Billboard Gospel radio single to his credit.

Chrisette Michele, herself a GRAMMY winner, is a new voice to the Gospel airwaves, but together they’re lifting their voices to celebrate the ‘most high.’ “No Greater Love,” a GRAMMY entry this year, appears on the first round ballot and is available wherever digital music is available.

Speaking of the challenge of remaining an open vessel when singing about and to God, Chrisette shares “…it’s a big challenge to be so vulnerable in a microphone when you know that somebody else is gonna experience that vulnerability — it’s asking you to strip naked of any pride and ego because really you’re singing to God, with a friend, for the friends of God.”

To Rudy, whether he’s making spirit-infused R&B or straight up gospel, the goal is consistent: “I’m just an everyday PK [preacher’s kid] who wants to leave a legacy through song. People are hurting and need hope. I believe my music will inspire, encourage, and heal millions around the world.”

source: Thornell Jones – Theovationagency.com