Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Rudy Currence and Chrisette Michele Sing of ‘No Greater Love’ on Hit Gospel Song | WatchListen

By Fisher Jack
0

*Rudy Currence is no stranger to Gospel Music as a GRAMMY nominated songwriter and a Dove Award winning producer with a #1 Billboard Gospel radio single to his credit.

Chrisette Michele, herself a GRAMMY winner, is a new voice to the Gospel airwaves, but together they’re lifting their voices to celebrate the ‘most high.’ “No Greater Love,” a GRAMMY entry this year, appears on the first round ballot and is available wherever digital music is available.

Speaking of the challenge of remaining an open vessel when singing about and to God, Chrisette shares “…it’s a big challenge to be so vulnerable in a microphone when you know that somebody else is gonna experience that vulnerability — it’s asking you to strip naked of any pride and ego because really you’re singing to God, with a friend, for the friends of God.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Take Fans Inside Their Luxurious California Mansion [VIDEO]

Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele (No Greater Love)
Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele

To Rudy, whether he’s making spirit-infused R&B or straight up gospel, the goal is consistent: “I’m just an everyday PK [preacher’s kid] who wants to leave a legacy through song. People are hurting and need hope.  I believe my music will inspire, encourage, and heal millions around the world.”
source: Thornell Jones – Theovationagency.com

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Former Athlete and the Murderer
Next articleKanye West Slams John Legend, Regrets Signing Big Sean to GOOD Music [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO