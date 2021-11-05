Friday, November 5, 2021
‘Supermarket Sweep’ Sneak Peek: Leslie Jones Sings ‘Eye On The Sparrow’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have a sneak peek of this week’s episode of “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted by comedian Leslie Jones

The episode is titled “I Love Bacon! Bacon, Bacon, Bacon! and finds Jones and twin sisters/singers Alayna and Aretha rocking the house with a brief rendition of “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” — watch the moment via the clip above. 

OTHER NEWS: ‘OKAY Hyundai!’ Carmaker Targets African Americans with Black Slang Marketing Campaign | WATCH

In 2019, Jones was tapped to host the reboot of the popular series of the 1980s and ’90s that was hosted by David Ruprecht.

“The nurses that [oversaw compliance and testing]… yo, they were not f—ing around,” Jones previously said of the COVID testing that took during production. “We were getting tested three times a week. No one could come near me without a mask and a shield on their face. I had to wash my hands every time I touched anything. They were sanitizing me.”

In a 2020 interview with EW, she said of the show, “Supermarket Sweep was one of those game shows where it was like, you don’t even have to really be smart. I know grocery stores, and I know what the hell is expensive and what’s not. It’s just a show for regular people. [It’s not like] Jeopardy! — you don’t have to know 17 states and s—; you just have to know where the steaks are.”

“Supermarket Sweep” airs Sunday, 11/7 at 9-10 pm EDT on ABC.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

