Dionne Warwick’s ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ featuring Chance The Rapper Out on Nov 26

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Dionne Warwick will release her new single “Nothing’s Impossible” featuring Chance The Rapper through the label Kind Music Group on November 26th.

The charities being supported by the single’s release are: SocialWorks, a Chicago- based non-profit that Chance founded to empower youth through the arts, education and civic engagement and Hunger: Not Impossible and Kind Music Academy, founded by Warwick and her son Damon Elliott. Hunger: Not Impossible is a text-based service connecting kids and their facilities in need with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from local restaurants. The Kind Music Academy offers a hands-on curriculum for kids to learn about music.

Beginning on November 30 the organizations will launch a campaign for 12 days of giving leading up to Warwick!s 81st birthday on December 12.

Contributions can be made via www.kindmusicgroup.com

“Nothing’s Impossible,” the gospel-rap tune dubbed by The LA Times as the sequel to “That’s What Friends Are For,” Warwick’s feel-good 1985 collaboration with Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Elton John was released as a benefit single to raise money for AIDS research.

It all started with Twitter. Dionne, dubbed the Queen of Twitter, has been parodied on Saturday Night Live for her big presence on social media.

Her initial back-and-forth Tweets with Chance questioning why “the Rapper” was in his stage name was viewed by millions.

“Dionne Warwick is a legendary artist. I was so humbled to learn that she even knew my name when she mentioned me on Twitter many months ago, so to have the opportunity to collaborate together has been a great honor,” said Chance The Rapper.

“Education, clothing, food and housing are the four key components to success in life. Without one you simply cannot have the others. As a doctor of music my personal mission is and always has been to educate my babies around the world about the importance of music as not only a key form of expression, but as a tool to raise awareness and help people truly in need,” commented Warwick. “Kind Music Academy offers a hands-on curriculum where kids teach kids, under the guidance of my son, Damon (Elliott,) who I have personally watched grow and learn through his own experiences in this business of music, thus becoming one of the most sought after songwriters, composers, engineers and producers. Our mission is to empower the babies to learn how to not only make it in this business but to sustain a long, honest career while helping the next generation do the same. Like I always say, ‘If you can think it, you can do it!.’”

For more information go to: www.socialworkschi.org www.hungernotimpossible.com and www.kindmusicgroup.com

source: Maureen O’Connor PR