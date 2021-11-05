Justifiable Hurt Feelins – Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Dress Comments | WATCH

*Billy Porter has issued an apology to Harry Styles in regards to his comments regarding the singer’s Vogue cover.

As previously reported, the Emmy-nominated “Pose” star criticized Vogue and Styles after he appeared on the December 2020 cover issue in a dress and made history as the first man to appear solo on the magazine cover. However, Porter did some self-reflection during his appearance on “The Late Show” and issued an apology to the singer for any criticism towards him.

“The first thing I wanna say is, Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you. The conversation is actually deeper than that,” he said. “It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture.”

(Scroll down below the IG post to WATCH Billy Porter’s apology and MORE.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amara La Negra is Pregnant with Twins: ‘I Will Be A Single Mother’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

OK, if you are looking for context on this issue, it goes like this.

Harry Styles, who came to fame as a member of British boy Band One Direction, made history in November 2020 as the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. What made the move even bigger, is the fact that Styles graced the cover wearing a dress. Here are are a year later and Billy Porter couldn’t hold back his feeling any longer and spoke out. He criticized the magazine cover choice, saying it was a lack of representation.

“The conversation is actually deeper than that,” Billy told host Stephen Colbert. “It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture. Now, that’s a lot to unpack. I’m willing to unpack it, sans the dragging and cancel culture of the Internet, because I do not now, nor will ever, adjudicate my life or humanity in sound bites on social media.”

“So, when you’re ready to have the real conversation, call a bitch,” the actor quipped. “Okay? I’m ready to have it!” Addressing Harry once more, in true Billy Porter fashion, the star added, “I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm. I’m a gay man. We like Harry, he’s cute!”

As E!online, stated: The Emmy winner first cited Vogue’s decision as an example of erasure when it comes to people of color in an October interview with The Sunday Times.

Watch the interview below.