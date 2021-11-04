Wendy Williams on Health Hiatus Through November: Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer to Host

*Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon – and insiders claim she’ll be out for the entire month of November.

According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while Williams takes time off to focus on her health.

Page Six reports:

Michael Rapaport will fill in as the show’s host for the week of Nov. 8, and a new panel will take over for just Nov. 15. “A Rich Christmas” comedian Bill Bellamy will then assume the position for the following two days. At the end of that week, famed talk show host Jerry Springer will guest co-host with Steve Wilkos.

“I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show!” Bellamy said in a statement released Wednesday. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her, and I look forward to working with her amazing team.”

.@mikierusso stopped by today and showed us all of these cute crafts that will spruce up your place for Fall! pic.twitter.com/rE7Thrm7Hj — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 3, 2021

The new season premiered on Oct. 18 with guest hosts Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. Leah Remini also hosted for four days.

Sherri Shepherd has been tapped to guest host the daytime program from Nov. 1 – Nov. 5.

“I can’t even believe it. I am so thankful Wendy trusted me enough to host her show. And Wendy please get well, because that purple chair — that’s your chair. You’re supposed to be in it. So get well soon, girl,” the actress said in a video she shared on Instagram. “I am very thankful that the producers are trusting me enough to host for a third time.”

Shepherd will host this week as Williams remains on hiatus amid ongoing health issues stemming from Graves’ disease. She is not expected to return to her show this month.

“Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit,” executive producer David Perler said in a statement when Remini was announced as guest host. “Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way.”

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement continued. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”