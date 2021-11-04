VIDEO: It’s Double the Mahershala Ali in Trailer for Apple’s Emotional Sci-Fi Film ‘Swan Song’

*Mahershala Ali fans are about to get two separate performances from the actor in one film. The upcoming Apple original film “Swan Song” is a science-fiction drama starring Ali as a dying man who is presented with an opportunity to clone himself, which would help his family avoid the grieving process. Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach are among the stellar supporting cast.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Benjamin Cleary, who nabbed the Best Live Action Short Film Oscar for 2015 drama “Stutterer.”

“This started as a premise I had 10 years ago I’d stuck in a drawer, and then five years with the script, and when Mahershala’s name came up, I was like, ‘Can we even get him to just read it?’” Cleary told Deadline earlier this year. “He did, and we sat down and it became one of those conversations you sometimes have, where each minute you feel more energized and inspired. I could see within minutes I was sitting across from someone special, who was completely tuned into the heart of the script.

“After two hours, he said, ‘I’d love to do this,’” the director added. “We were delayed six months by COVID, and we used that time to speak about all the elements, and he had such a beautiful way of discovering all these little things within the story.”

“Swan Song” is due December 17 in both theaters and on Apple TV+.

Watch the official trailer below.

