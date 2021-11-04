Omarosa Says Trump was ‘Fascinated’ by KKK Exhibit during Civil Rights Museum Visit (Watch)

*In a TikTok from the Australian show “Big Brother VIP,” Omarosa Manigault Newman continued the about-face regarding her one-time devotion to Donald Trump, this time saying he “was fascinated” by attire worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The two first met in the early 2000s when she was a contestant on Trump’s reality-TV show “The Apprentice.” Their association continued through the production of two additional TV shows and Trump’s presidential campaign.

She became an official in the Trump administration, serving as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison until January 20, 2018. Her exit was announced days after Trump and several White House officials traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, in December 2017 for the opening of a civil-rights museum, a trip Manigault Newman said she helped organize.

“It didn’t go so well because he was fascinated with looking at the KKK garb,” Manigault Newman said during a clip of her latest reality-TV appearance. “He was obsessed with the white supremacist kind of display.”

Watch below: