Caitlyn Jenner Claims O.J. Simpson Bragged He Would Get Away with Killing Nicole Brown [VIDEO]

*Caitlyn Jenner is currently starring in the Australian TV show “Big Brother VIP,” and during a recent episode, Jenner claimed O.J. Simpson threatened to murder his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and bragged that he would get away with it.

“Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it ’cause I’m O.J. Simpson,'” according to a clip of the broadcast posted to YouTube, PEOPLE reports.

Jenner was married to Kris Jenner, a friend of Brown, and ex-wife of Simpson’s attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., who served on the former NFL star’s defense team.

Simpson was acquitted in 1994 in the killing of Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Jenner said on the show. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend. Had been for a long time.”

“I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder,” Jenner added. “Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it ’cause I’m O.J. Simpson.’ And Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point, and unfortunately she was right.”

“We were at the courthouse. We’re watching what’s going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should have listened to Nicole. She was right right from the beginning.'”

Watch Jenner tell it via the YouTube clip above.

Simpson still owes the Goldman family tens of millions of dollars after he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron. An attorney representing Goldman claims OJ is still on the hook for $58 million in the wrongful death lawsuit.