Thursday, November 4, 2021
No Plea Deal Reached for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

By Ny MaGee
*Tory Lanez hasn’t reached a plea deal in his felony assault case with Megan Thee Stallion

We previously reported, Lanez was charged with felony assault last year for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot following a party in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, a judge denied Lanez’s request for permission to speak publicly about the assault case.

Lanez desperately wants to spill the tea about what really went down July 12 when he allegedly fired several shots at Megan’s feet and wounded her during an argument in Hollywood Hills. He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

READ MORE: Tory Lanez Barred from Attending Same Events as Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez – Meagan Thee Stallion

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury and has been barred from having any contact with Megan.

Per Complex, Lanez reportedly engaged in talks about a settlement with prosecutors, but the rapper did not reach a plea deal by the Nov. 3 deadline. A Dec. 14 preliminary hearing has been set and is expected to include 90 minutes of testimony. 

If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison.

In August, a judge increased Lanez’s bail for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion.

The move came after the Canadian-born rapper appeared on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami in July shortly after Meg’s performance. His bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

