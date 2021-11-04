NFL Reporter Spars with ‘The View’ Hosts, Audience After Kaepernick Criticism [VIDEO]



*NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya clashed with the hosts of “The View” during her two-day stint as the conservative guest host.

As reported by The Daily Beast, she defended anti-vaxxers and sparred with Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin about critical race theory. She even caught some heat from the audience for criticizing former NFLer Colin Kaepernick and his new Netflix series “Colin in Black & White.”

In “Colin in Black & White,” Kap compares the NFL’s scouting process to modern-day slave auctions.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” Kaepernick says in the series. “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

Tafoya said in response “no one forces these guys to play” and “comparing it to the slave trade was a little rough.”

Watch the full moment via the YouTube clip above.

“He’s not playing in football,” Hostin responded. “He’s still ready to play in football. He took a team to the Super Bowl. The reason he’s not playing is because other owners have colluded together.”

“He took a stand for other people and he lost everything because of the stand he took. There’s no owner in the NFL to this day who has the courage to take him back,” she continued.

“A lot of teams have tried him out, I will tell you, I know my stuff on this, too,” Tafoya fired back. “He didn’t lose everything, in fact, I’d say he gained a whole lot, a leader of the movement, a Netflix series, he’s got Nike endorsements.”.

“I just want to give the benefit of the doubt to some people that there are two sides to this story. I think all of us can agree there’s probably a lot to this story we still don’t know,” Tafoya said, prompting moans from the crowd.

“Oh, you’re all gonna groan at me,” Tafoya reacted. “Bring it on! Bring it on!”